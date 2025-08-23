Easily Turn Olive Garden's Signature Salad Into A Heartier Meal With This One Request

Olive Garden has a number of affordable Italian-American options for diners to get a decent meal at an even better price. It's how it's remained one of the most popular casual dining chains in the United States. If you know a few tricks, you can customize different meals any way you want — as long as that location is willing to honor your request. While there are some dishes to avoid ordering, you can't go wrong with a signature salad. Next time you're craving the salad, though, turn it into a heartier, more filling meal by adding a protein that's packed with flavor, such as chicken Parmesan or shrimp tossed in Alfredo sauce.

While you can add the standard grilled shrimp or chicken to an Olive Garden signature salad without issue, chat with your server about other potential add-ons if you want more flavor. You can expect to pay extra for something like this, but as long as the restaurant isn't too busy, they may agree to top the salad with just about anything you want (for an additional charge). Adding chicken Parmesan to salad, for example, gives it a much bigger flavor profile while still sticking to the salad base (as opposed to a heaping portion of pasta).