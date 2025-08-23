Where To Store Deli Meat In Your Fridge To Make It Last Much Longer
Deli meat is an easy grocery store item to keep in your refrigerator because it can be used to whip up a lunch in no time (though some deli meats are better than others). There are plenty of ways to elevate lunch meat into a better meal, but it needs to be kept cold at all times. The meat's shelf life and freshness depend on how well it's stored. According to the USDA, deli meat should be kept in the refrigerator constantly and stored somewhere other than the door. Due to inconsistent temperatures, the fridge door isn't the safest spot. Try keeping it toward the back of the fridge instead, and make sure your refrigerator is always kept at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Condiments with a slightly longer shelf life, such as mustard, jam, and pickles, generally have a home in refrigerator doors. Drinks like orange juice can also be kept here, but avoid storing milk in the door shelves. Like deli meat, it is delicate when it comes to temperature fluctuations, so deli meat and dairy both belong toward the back of the refrigerator.
How long does deli meat last?
While there are many different types of lunch meat — including turkey, roast beef, and ham — the general rule of thumb for shelf life remains the same. The USDA recommends storing the meat for no more than five days. If you don't think you'll use the deli meat within that time, you can safely freeze it by putting it in an airtight container. However, don't expect to get too much time from it; it only maintains its quality for up to two months.
If you've had that deli meat in the fridge for a while and can't remember when you bought it, it's best to just throw it out. However, you can check for signs of spoilage, too. Feel the meat to make sure there isn't any slimy film over it (a strong sign it's too old). Check that its color remains normal and that it doesn't have a strong smell. If you notice an abnormal color or odor, definitely throw it out. You can also make your own deli meat at home, but you should follow the same preservation rules.