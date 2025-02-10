The Tools You Need To Start Making Your Own Deli Meat

Think deli meat, and the grocery store is what likely comes to mind. Perhaps it's asking the friendly employee to slice a batch behind the counter or perusing the pre-packaged options, noting which brands to buy and which to skip. After a few minutes, you select your cured meat and the week's sandwich shopping is complete. For many, the idea of homemade deli meat creation doesn't even cross the mind.

Well, there is merit to undertaking the task. The quantity of preservatives and salt can be measured to a healthier degree. Plus, especially in larger quantities, it's a more affordable alternative. Not to mention the twofold combination of pride and curiosity — there's something fun and intriguing about knowing how it's done.

Just note that such preparation methods require patience, technique, and — most critically — some essential tools to get you started. You'll be dealing with especially large-sized cuts of meat, soaking them in brine, and slow-cooking to the perfect degree. Luckily, if you craft a shopping list for each step, you'll be ready to start making your own deli meat in no time.