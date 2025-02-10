The Tools You Need To Start Making Your Own Deli Meat
Think deli meat, and the grocery store is what likely comes to mind. Perhaps it's asking the friendly employee to slice a batch behind the counter or perusing the pre-packaged options, noting which brands to buy and which to skip. After a few minutes, you select your cured meat and the week's sandwich shopping is complete. For many, the idea of homemade deli meat creation doesn't even cross the mind.
Well, there is merit to undertaking the task. The quantity of preservatives and salt can be measured to a healthier degree. Plus, especially in larger quantities, it's a more affordable alternative. Not to mention the twofold combination of pride and curiosity — there's something fun and intriguing about knowing how it's done.
Just note that such preparation methods require patience, technique, and — most critically — some essential tools to get you started. You'll be dealing with especially large-sized cuts of meat, soaking them in brine, and slow-cooking to the perfect degree. Luckily, if you craft a shopping list for each step, you'll be ready to start making your own deli meat in no time.
Cured meats require a brine injector
Whether it's ham or turkey breast, nearly all deli meats start with a brine. It's likely you've already done the technique while preparing a roasted turkey for Thanksgiving — the salt solution is integral for both tenderizing and flavoring the meat. And in the case of deli meats, brining also acts as the curing step, making it essential that the salt-based liquid permeates the entire cut. So keep in mind you'll need a fair amount — as much as a quarter of the meat weight.
Getting all of that liquid to the interior of your cut will be nearly impossible without a brine injector. Effectively a needle, this device will let you puncture deep into the meat fibers to ensure moisture won't leak out. Furthermore, you'll be able to inject uniformly throughout the meat, making sure you don't miss a spot.
For a well-rated all-around model, go for the Ofargo 304-Stainless Steel Meat Injector Syringe Kit on Amazon. The device comes with different sizes of syringes for a variety of meats, offering better control of injection depth. Keep in mind these devices also go by the name of "marinade" and "flavor injector." Unsurprisingly, you can also use culinary syringes for crafting barbecue, enhancing grill outs, or even as a way to upgrade fried chicken.
Invest in proper storage equipment
After your brine's infiltrated the cut, it's time to wait — which means you'll need proper storage equipment. First of all, take note that brining should always occur in the fridge with minimal exposure to air. Furthermore, with a cut like brisket or ham, it'll be around a week to 10 days of brining time. That's all to stay, you'll need to clear away the space, and place precautions against both a spillage disaster and a deli meat-smelling fridge.
The first option is a brine bag, which is often sold for turkey applications. It's critical to purchase a food-grade model — others may leak or contain unsafe chemicals. You can load in your brine-injected pork butt or shoulder, piece of brisket, or turkey breast into this vessel. Placing a single-layered bag of liquid into the fridge can feel risky, so throw on a precautionary second sack and place your meat into a food-grade container. Brine bags are an easy addition to an Amazon cart — the Kreapa Turkey Brine Bags 4 Pack makes for a good candidate. Just remember to check that the size works for your cuts.
Alternatively, go for the approach of submerging your meat in a container — an easier technique with large cuts. Avoid using a metal container at all costs, since the material will degrade from all the salt in the brine and perhaps even turn toxic. Instead, opt for a plastic-based food-graded tub, like this Cambro 6 Quart Camsquare Food Container.
Purchase smoking equipment and flavorings
Once brining is done, it's time to cook. Crafting deli meat — especially larger cuts like ham — is more intensive than other home preparations. You'll be dealing with multiple pound cuts of patiently cured meat that benefit from low and slow heating. You can cook them in the oven like a honey glazed ham, but for a more dependably flavorful and moist result, turn to a smoker. You can purchase a standing electric model on Amazon like this Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Vertical BBQ Smoker — it'll let you set the temperature with accuracy.
Flavoring your deli meat through smoking pays off in dividends. The method will develop a mouthwatering exterior crust and let you add layered flavors via wood chips. As a result, you'll want to add a Wood Smoker Chips Bundle into your Amazon shopping cart. Or explore further flavoring options with bourbon pellets, which have a rich aroma that'll meld especially well with poultry.
Regardless of the method, make sure to pick up a probe thermometer. Cured meats come in many irregular shapes and are delicate when it comes to temperature control. As a result, it's better to be safe than sorry, so buy a trusty ThermoPro on Amazon — it'll work with any heating application. Once your meat hits the designated internal temperature (typically around 150 degrees Fahrenheit), you'll know to immediately switch off the heat.
A mandoline or deli slice enhances the result
You've put in the labor-intensive work, patiently curing and roasting your deli meat. The cut has also been allowed to cool, thereby firming it up. Finally, the mouthwatering final product is on the cutting board in front of you, ready for slicing. While tempting, it'd be a shame to reach for a normal knife and ruin the efforts with thick or irregular slices. After all, there's a reason you won't often see manually-sliced deli at the store.
So instead, opt for a home version of a deli slicer, like this Borlebbi Stainless Steel Meat Slicer on Amazon. Make sure to go for a smooth blade to create the most finely textured and uniform slices. The meat will taste more tender and better fold into a sandwich or onto a serving platter. Alternatively, a mandolin makes for a slightly less intimidating device for the task, though it'll struggle with softer poultry cuts.
And if you're not keen to invest in slicing equipment, there are some workarounds. You'll yield some nice slices with a hefty, long, and sharp knife, such as a 12-inch Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife available on Amazon. Sure, it'll require more exertion, but you'll still be able to enjoy all of your hard work.