The Simple Step That Instantly Elevates Store-Bought Deli Meat
Deli meats offer lots of convenience. The sliced, ready-to-eat, and delicious proteins are perfectly poised for convenient applications on sandwiches and crackers or simply enjoyed alone — preferably standing, with the fridge door open. While such meats certainly shine for their on-the-go applications, they can also be zhuzhed up into heartier fare with a simple step.
Simply throw the deli meat on the heat and pan-fry it into a warm, crispy delight. Whether you prefer roasted turkey breast, pastrami, or fatty pork cuts, all options perform well under heat, retaining their size and delicious flavor. Sure, you'll still need to know which brands to buy and which to skip, as this hack won't revolutionize a low-quality product. And if the deli meat is excessively slimy due to additives, you'll struggle to get the right textural result. However, if you cook most cuts on the heat for only around five minutes, you'll get a surprisingly delicious result.
Pan-fried deli meat turns mouth-wateringly crispy
The technique is delightfully forgiving; there's no reason to note the nuanced differences between mortadella and bologna while heating up a piece of deli meat. As long as the cold cut doesn't start to burn, you're on your way to an elevated sandwich. However, there are things to consider when searing up your protein.
An especially popular (and mouth-watering) option is the fried mortadella sandwich. The cut crisps exceptionally well and comes in thin slices that make for delicious filler. Plus, there's enough fat in the cured pork to toast the bread after frying up the meat. Not surprisingly, even Anthony Bourdain published a recipe for a five-ingredient sandwich that stars the cold cut.
Additionally, breakfast sandwiches offer another terrific application for seared deli meats. Circular cuts, such as a pork roll, Canadian bacon, or sliced turkey, are perfectly shaped for a bagel or English muffin. Plus, the flavors meld delectably with breakfast favorites like eggs and cheese to create a satisfying and filling meal.