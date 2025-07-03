The Simple Step That Instantly Elevates Store-Bought Deli Meat

Deli meats offer lots of convenience. The sliced, ready-to-eat, and delicious proteins are perfectly poised for convenient applications on sandwiches and crackers or simply enjoyed alone — preferably standing, with the fridge door open. While such meats certainly shine for their on-the-go applications, they can also be zhuzhed up into heartier fare with a simple step.

Simply throw the deli meat on the heat and pan-fry it into a warm, crispy delight. Whether you prefer roasted turkey breast, pastrami, or fatty pork cuts, all options perform well under heat, retaining their size and delicious flavor. Sure, you'll still need to know which brands to buy and which to skip, as this hack won't revolutionize a low-quality product. And if the deli meat is excessively slimy due to additives, you'll struggle to get the right textural result. However, if you cook most cuts on the heat for only around five minutes, you'll get a surprisingly delicious result.