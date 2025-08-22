Make Frozen Pizza Taste Like Domino's With A Simple Crust Trick

Domino's is famous for a lot of things, one of them being that buttery and garlicky crust that gets dunked into its incredible selection of dips and sauces. Think you need to order delivery for that experience? Think again — it turns out that we don't need a pizza chain kitchen to replicate that delicious crust at home on just a regular frozen pizza.

To recreate Domino's iconic crust, simply mix some melted butter with a sprinkle of garlic powder and a pinch of salt, and then brush the concoction all over the crust before putting it in the oven. Or why not take it even further by stirring in a spoonful of parmesan, too? As the pizza cooks, the butter will help the crust brown whilst infusing it with that garlicky kick that will smell like opening a Domino's box when you pull it out of the oven later. This kind of finishing touch is exactly what stood out when we tried all of Domino's most popular items — some things are just iconic for a reason.

For an added frozen pizza win, you could try preheating your baking sheet or pizza stone while the oven warms up. That way, the blast of heat from below crisps the base instantly, so you get a chewy bite without a soggy middle. This is a great tip to make frozen pizza taste restaurant-quality, which will make dinner feel more like actual takeout than a quick freezer rescue job.