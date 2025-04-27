How To Make Frozen Pizza Taste Restaurant-Quality Without Any Extra Ingredients Or Tools

Now, you obviously won't preheat your oven to 500 degrees and continue on like you would at the regular temperature. And this might take some trial and error, so plan to err on the side of caution so you don't end up wasting a whole darn dinner. Being that heat is your main ingredient and most important tool in this case, preheat your pizza stone or baking sheet, too. Position it on your oven's lowest rack to ultimately get that crust closer to the fire.

If the instructions on your frozen pizza box call for something like 12 minutes at 400 degrees, and you want to crisp it up at 500 instead, start checking for doneness at what would have otherwise been the halfway mark: six minutes. Flip on the lightbulb and spy it through the window if you can, which will help keep that precious hot air from escaping. It will probably need a couple more minutes to finish, but incremental checks on your first fired pizza effort, even if you do have to open the door to be sure, will allow you to just leave it alone next time. Done right, a higher-temperature bake is also one of the best budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizza.