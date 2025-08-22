What Are Ice Cream Sprinkles Actually Made Of?

Few things elicit as much childlike joy as watching sprinkles get drizzled all over your ice cream to dot the surface with vibrant colors and a texture that can only be described as a delightful mess. Sprinkles make all sorts of treats better, from eye-popping birthday cakes to fairy bread, but there's just something about seeing them on a scoop of vanilla that makes your day that much brighter. While they're clearly made of dreams and happiness, you might also be wondering what sorts of ingredients bring their magic into that bottle of candy confetti.

Ice cream sprinkles are typically made of five types of ingredients, some of which are optional: Sweetener, thickener, shortening, food-safe coloring, and waxes or glazes. The chocolate ones might have an extra ingredient, depending on where they're made — some of them contain actual chocolate while others don't. All these ingredients are combined together to make a dough, which is then pushed through extruders to form noodle-like strands. The strands are then broken up via a tumbler until they reach the size and shape we all grew up with. The end result of all this is a sweet, scatter-friendly confectionery that adds crunch and color to ice cream. If you want the crunch without adding as much sugar, try topping your ice cream with potato chips to get that sweet-salty contrast instead.