Are Chocolate Sprinkles Actually Made With Real Chocolate?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're topping your favorite homemade cupcakes with them or using them in a creative Dutch-style breakfast, chocolate sprinkles are a pantry staple all around the world. You'd be forgiven for thinking that those little nuggets of chocolatey gold are made of, well, chocolate — but your favorite sundae's jimmies might not be exactly what they seem. In most cases, the truth is a little more waxy.

To find out more, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Renato Poliafito, author of "Dolci!" and co-owner of Pasta Night in Brooklyn, New York, to really get to the bottom of what this topping is actually made of. "Quality chocolate sprinkles do have some cocoa powder in them, but if you taste them on their own — they are more sweet than chocolatey," Poliafito said.

Premium sprinkles are made with cocoa powder, but still lean more on the sweet side than true, rich, chocolate flavor. "Budget options, on the other hand, often contain no chocolate at all," he said. "Just sugar, oil, stabilizers, and brown." Those Dutch sprinkles we mentioned earlier, though? They're the real deal, and are "the only ones that are made with actual chocolate," Poliafito told us.

This distinction isn't about snobbery. Rather, it's just about what sprinkles suit you, and Poliafito isn't too picky. "Sure, I love an actual chocolate sprinkle, but I take no umbrage to a dollar store chocolate sprinkle on my sundae," he said.