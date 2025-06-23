The Easiest Way To Make An Eye-Popping Sprinkle Cake Without A 'Sprinkle Bath'

If you're into baking cakes, decorating sheet cakes for parties, or just watching satisfying videos of other people making cakes, chances are you've seen a video of a 'sprinkle bath.' Despite your wildest dreams, a sprinkle bath sadly does not involve the opportunity to dive into a bathtub full of tasty sprinkles. It's a popular technique where bakers place their frosted cakes into a giant tub of sprinkles, and well, give it a bath. It's certainly satisfying to watch and makes for a beautiful sprinkle cake, but this technique is both wasteful and nearly impossible to do at home.

Thankfully, there are simpler, less wasteful techniques for making a beautiful sprinkle cake, and you can do it without any cake frosting skills at all. For an easy sprinkle cake, many at-home bakers love rolling their cakes in a tray of sprinkles because it requires much less product and still yields the same results.

This method is really simple once you get the hang of it, and it is sure to become your go-to technique whenever you need to whip up a colorful, crunchy, flavorful treat to share with your loved ones. To start, you'll need your finished cake layers, frosting, sprinkles, cardboard rounds, a baking sheet, and whichever tools you normally use when frosting a cake.