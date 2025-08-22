The Beer Foam Myth You've Probably Heard That Simply Isn't True At All

Different types of beer must be served at specific temperatures. There's a proper style of glassware for every type of beer. It seems like there are a lot of rules when it comes to drinking beer, and sometimes it's nice to just sip on a cold one without thinking about it too much. Many of these pieces of advice are accurate and come from a place of simply wanting to improve the drinking experience, but some are just straight up not true. One of the most popular beer myths is that beer foam is always a bad thing.

Of course, most of us don't want a pint filled with half foam, but the foam does serve a purpose. When beer is poured, whether from the tap or a bottle, the carbonation releases bubbles of carbon dioxide. These rise and create a foamy layer on top, which acts almost like a lid that traps aromas. Smelling beer is a part of the tasting process, so the foam helps concentrate the scent without dissipating quickly.

Foam also improves mouthfeel and drinking experience. Dense and creamy foam can soften dark, strong beers and also balance bitter IPAs. It is also part of the visual appeal of beer. A flat beer with weak foam signals that we may not have such a pleasant drinking experience, but a nice layer on top informs us that we'll be sipping on something cold, fresh, and carbonated.