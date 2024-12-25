How Much Beer Foam Is Too Much?

Whether you're enjoying it by the bottle, can, or keg, and by any other name, beer is one of life's most celebratory beverages. We chug it at the game, knock a few back with friends after work, and generally sip on one with all the lusty thirst of a character in a Super Bowl commercial. But there's one big bummer that can deflate the sudsiest satisfaction: too much foam.

As with drunken effusions, a little bit of beer foam goes a long way. If you picture a perfect pour right now, whether it's served in a mug, a pint glass, or any of the many other sundry beer drinking vessels in existence, you are already likely imagining, too, the ideal ratio of foam to liquid gold. About 1 inch is plenty to crown your brew. This is why you'll see bartenders holding those pints at a particular angle under the tap, to better control its pressure to achieve just about that right amount of that frothy layer of carbon dioxide. Most people will instinctively try to do the same when negotiating a home pour to varying degrees of success. If you're accumulating too much foam, caused by all that carbonation knocking around, you can tilt the glass a bit less, and vice versa.