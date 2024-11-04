How To Pour A Beer - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

Pouring a beer might seem like a pretty straightforward task, but there are quite a few factors to consider in order to really nail it. Are you pouring from a can, bottle, or draft line? Will you be drinking out of a pint glass or a tulip glass? What's the carbonation level of the beer and what's the optimal level of foam or "head" you want on top?

In this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video, Chowhound craft bartender Kamaron Lockwood tackles all of these questions as he showcases exactly how to pour a beer, no matter the method. And the good news? You don't have to be a master bartender to get it right.

Regardless of what kind of beer you're pouring — or from what vessel — there are a couple ground rules to follow. Make sure to rinse out your glassware before beginning your pour. This will get rid of any particles or dirt that could interfere with the formation of the head, and it will lubricate the inside of the glass to ensure a smooth pour, Lockwood explains. For those pouring from a draft line, be sure to do a once over and check that the pressure levels are appropriate for the type of beer being served.