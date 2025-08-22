This Fast Food Chain Has A Home Inside An NFL Stadium (Despite Being Closed On Sundays)
If you've ever gone to an NFL stadium, then you'll know that there's no shortage of food and concessions available. After all, with so many people packed into one venue, it's a great opportunity for food establishments to dish out plenty of their products (and make a few dollars while they're at it). But if you find yourself in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, you might be out of luck if you're in the mood for some Chick-fil-A — even though there is one within the stadium's walls.
Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken flavor is well-known, as is the fact that Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. This is partially to give its employees a day of rest and a guaranteed day to spend with family and friends, and partially to facilitate any employees who observe religious practices on Sundays. The Chick-fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is no exception. Yes, even though a large portion of NFL games take place on Sundays, this Chick-fil-A continues to adhere to the practice of closing on what would otherwise be a pretty busy day. So if you're watching the Falcons and want some unique, pressure-fried specialties, you'll just have to wait until Monday like everyone else.
When Chick-fil-A closes, another restaurant opens
A quick look at the menu from the Chick-fil-A location in Mercedes-Benz Stadium reveals that it has been stripped down to include only its most popular items, as well as a few other selections. This isn't surprising, given the fast customer turnaround expected at a sports arena. But what good is any of it if you can't operate on the NFL's busiest day? Here's the catch — while Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, that space isn't wasted. One flip of the restaurant's signage and Chick-fil-A becomes Fries Up, a Sunday-only vendor that operates in what is normally Chick-fil-A's place.
Fries Up isn't technically associated with Chick-fil-A, although the term "fries up" was supposedly coined by the chicken chain during the 2017 NFL playoffs. It unsurprisingly specializes in fries, with several different french fry dishes featuring a variety of toppings — from bacon and cheddar to buffalo seasoning and blue cheese. It also sells other arena fare like hot dogs, drinks, and even chicken tenders, although again there's no surefire link between this restaurant and Chick-fil-A. So the space isn't wasted after all, and you can even get chicken there if you're so inclined — although, there are certainly other chicken-centric places to grab some grub around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, should you find yourself there on a Sunday.