This Fast Food Chain Has A Home Inside An NFL Stadium (Despite Being Closed On Sundays)

If you've ever gone to an NFL stadium, then you'll know that there's no shortage of food and concessions available. After all, with so many people packed into one venue, it's a great opportunity for food establishments to dish out plenty of their products (and make a few dollars while they're at it). But if you find yourself in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, you might be out of luck if you're in the mood for some Chick-fil-A — even though there is one within the stadium's walls.

Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken flavor is well-known, as is the fact that Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. This is partially to give its employees a day of rest and a guaranteed day to spend with family and friends, and partially to facilitate any employees who observe religious practices on Sundays. The Chick-fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is no exception. Yes, even though a large portion of NFL games take place on Sundays, this Chick-fil-A continues to adhere to the practice of closing on what would otherwise be a pretty busy day. So if you're watching the Falcons and want some unique, pressure-fried specialties, you'll just have to wait until Monday like everyone else.