The Unexpected Way To Make Peach Cobbler Even More Decadent
There's a simple way to elevate an already mouthwatering peach cobbler recipe into something that will have guests referencing your dessert for years to come — all you need is a grill. Grilling the peaches can turn a standard dessert into something truly exceptional. First, you'll need to wash and pit the peaches, then brush them with oil before grilling to add some smoky char to the peach cobbler filling. Once they're prepped and ready to go, cook the peach cobbler in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven on the grill to capture even more of that delicious, smoky essence.
It's a great way for barbecue cooks to spread their wings and show off a different set of skills. Instead of caramelizing an onion, try throwing a peach on the grill without it falling apart, and watch it bubble into a treat you never expected to be so good. Beyond the caramelization, the capture of a barbecue's charcoal adds another layer of flavor you wouldn't usually get if you made this dish in the oven. Just remember to get some substantial grill marks on them.
Don't forget the cast iron skillet
Keep in mind that you don't have to grill peaches right on barbecue grates to capture the smoky effect of the grill. You can always build a simple peach cobbler in a cast-iron pan and place it on your grill rack above the coals, close the lid, and let it bake to bubbly perfection (around an hour at around 325 degrees Fahrenheit). The smoke from the charcoals will infuse directly into the cobbler, and the high heat will create a Maillard reaction that draws out the peach's flavor by transforming the proteins and sugars.
Obviously, you can throw peaches and other fruits in an electric smoker instead of a barbecue grill with coals. Depending on whether you choose wood chips or pellets for grilling, you can add an additional hint of flavor essence, such as cherry wood or maple. There are endless ways to experiment and infuse flavor into peach cobbler.