The Unexpected Way To Make Peach Cobbler Even More Decadent

There's a simple way to elevate an already mouthwatering peach cobbler recipe into something that will have guests referencing your dessert for years to come — all you need is a grill. Grilling the peaches can turn a standard dessert into something truly exceptional. First, you'll need to wash and pit the peaches, then brush them with oil before grilling to add some smoky char to the peach cobbler filling. Once they're prepped and ready to go, cook the peach cobbler in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven on the grill to capture even more of that delicious, smoky essence.

It's a great way for barbecue cooks to spread their wings and show off a different set of skills. Instead of caramelizing an onion, try throwing a peach on the grill without it falling apart, and watch it bubble into a treat you never expected to be so good. Beyond the caramelization, the capture of a barbecue's charcoal adds another layer of flavor you wouldn't usually get if you made this dish in the oven. Just remember to get some substantial grill marks on them.