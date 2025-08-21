New York City's Most Theatrical Thai Restaurant Is A Feast For All The Senses

It is incredibly difficult to stand out among New York City's thousands of sensational, so-so, and downright terrible restaurants. The best of the best tend to overlap on so many guides that they start to seem old hat, the mediocre middle that make up the majority blend together, and even the worst ones can't manage to be awful in their own ways. So when something like a Michelin-recognized restaurant in a subway station, or a unique destination like BangBang Bangkok rolls around, one's reservation clicking finger starts tingling.

BangBang Bangkok opened its immersive dining room in a slim space fashioned after a bus beyond an otherwise normal threshold in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in the summer of 2024. Its meticulous, vehicular style betrays the show to come: a virtual tour of Bangkok projected across the cleverly crafted space's walls. It's a little like the tunnel scene in "Willy Wonka" without all the creepy spoken word. This technology is also more advanced than the weirdo confectioner's in the 1971 film, creating a convincing tableau that does gamely approximate riding around Thailand's capital city. Restaurant staff detail both the scenes seemingly passing outside, and the tasting menu's plates.