This Is Why Your Apple Cider Vinegar Fruit Fly Trap Isn't Working (And How To Fix It)

Fruit flies are a annoying hallmark of summer. You can't avoid the fact that they arrive in your kitchen each time you bring home a load of fresh fruits and veggies. It's likely that you've tried the viral apple cider vinegar trick — putting the stinky stuff in a container, adding a few drops of dish soap to break the surface tension of the vinegar, poking holes in the container's lid, and waiting for fruit flies to enter the container and head to their demise — to no avail. Chowhound talked exclusively with Daniel Baldwin, board certified entomologist at Hawx Pest Control, to get the details on how apple cider vinegar fruit fly traps work — and why adding too much dish soap may stop your trap from working effectively.

Baldwin said that there are a ton of areas in most homes that are attractive to fruit flies. In addition to super ripe fruit, the tiny pests are attracted to dirty drains, trash cans, mop buckets, and more. Apple cider vinegar smells like some of a fruit fly's favorite foods. "They're attracted to [it] because it mimics the smell of rotting fruit, which is where they will feed and lay their eggs," says Baldwin. Many people find that, despite following the instructions they see on social media, their fruit fly traps aren't effective — Baldwin says there's typically an easy fix. He explains, "You have to get the mixture right as too much dish soap will disguise the smell of the apple cider vinegar." The ideal quantity, he says, is a drop or two of soap; this is enough to keep the fruit flies from being able to escape.