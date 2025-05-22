A Surprisingly Effective Fruit Fly Trap You'll Definitely Want To Try At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even with a clean kitchen, fruit flies are persistent little creatures that seem to appear as soon as you drop an orange peel in the trash. They're smaller than house flies that tend to gather around carrion and trash outside, and, also unlike house flies, fruit flies never come alone. These tiny tyrants always seem to come in multiples, making it difficult to thwart them once they've invaded your kitchen. Thankfully, there are some strategies to exterminate fruit flies without any harsh chemicals.

You can put together a fruit fly trap using a tomato and a Mason jar with water in it. Cut the tomato and squeeze the seeds into the water, let the mix sit for a week, and then poke some holes into the Mason jar lid or purchase a MasonTop trap cap on Amazon. One YouTuber, @The_IndoorGardener, has put together a tutorial showing her success with this method.

There are a few reasons why this hack might be so effective. Fruit flies are attracted to rotten fruits, and leaving tomato juice in water for a week leads to it fermenting and developing a gelatinous film at the top. The tomato seed juice lures the fruit flies, and the white fungus likely serves as a way to reduce surface tension and prevent the flies from escaping.