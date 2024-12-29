How To Identify The Best Watermelon By The Field Spot

Our food shopping experience today is pretty far removed from the actual field where produce and grains are grown and harvested — but learning just a little bit about the agricultural process will make it much easier for you to select fruit that's most likely to be perfectly ripe and sweet. Your first lesson? The ever-so-refreshing watermelon.

There are a few methods you can use to pick out the tastiest watermelon at the store, which is typically in season from May through September depending on the climate of the state that it's grown in. These include making sure there are no signs of spoilage and choosing a heavy melon to ensure a satisfyingly juicy interior. But the best way to guarantee ripeness is by looking for a field spot on the melon; a field spot is the side of the melon that was resting on the ground while it was growing on the vine. If your produce of choice was left on the vine long enough to ripen, the field spot will be dark yellow or orange. If not, it will more likely be white.