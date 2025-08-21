The Highly Desired Vintage Collectible That's Probably In Your Grandma's Kitchen

The plot of P.G. Wodehouse's comedic novel, "The Code of the Woosters," revolves around a silver cow creamer. While side characters and silver collectors battle it out for a chance to own the piece, protagonist Bertie Wooster fails to see the appeal. And yet these whimsical collectibles have endured since their invention in mid-1700s England. If you're unfamiliar with the cow creamer, it's more or less what it sounds like: a creamer shaped like a cow. Pour your cream into a hole in the cow's back, then tip it when you're ready to add the cream to your cup so that the cream streams out the bovine's mouth.

While some cow creamers were made of silver, they are more commonly made of porcelain (no doubt in part because porcelain is easier to clean), and can be either painted or plain. They are, in the words of the Culinary Institute of America, "udderly charming" either way. And no matter what your kitchen decorating style may be, whether you can't wait for vintage trends to come back or prefer sleek and chic, you can find a cow creamer to suit your taste. From the hand-painted, realistic beauties produced in Staffordshire, England, over a century ago, to cartoonish, bug-eyed creamers from the 1950s, to the minimalist ones sold by Williams-Sonoma for just under $40, there is a cow creamer for you. In fact, there are enough to start a collection.