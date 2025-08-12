5 Vintage Lunch Boxes Worth A Lot Of Money Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going vintage in the kitchen can make life a bit more fun. Maybe you like having retro dishware you can brag about to your friends or vintage jars and canisters that creatively store baking supplies and liven up your countertops. If you're someone who loves a nostalgic homage to your favorite shows, movies, or characters, you might have a vintage lunch box or two lying around.

Most antiques or vintage items are reasonably priced (even if they often cost a bit more than brand new items), but rare collector's items for the kitchen cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Even some vintage salt and pepper shakers are valued at over $500. If it's lunch boxes you're looking for, some extremely rare and sought-after vintage lunch boxes can be upwards of $2,000 — some come closer to $10,000! What makes these items worth so much money? The factors that determine how much vintage collectibles are worth include demand, rarity, condition, materials used, age, and historical significance.