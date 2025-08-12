5 Vintage Lunch Boxes Worth A Lot Of Money Today
Going vintage in the kitchen can make life a bit more fun. Maybe you like having retro dishware you can brag about to your friends or vintage jars and canisters that creatively store baking supplies and liven up your countertops. If you're someone who loves a nostalgic homage to your favorite shows, movies, or characters, you might have a vintage lunch box or two lying around.
Most antiques or vintage items are reasonably priced (even if they often cost a bit more than brand new items), but rare collector's items for the kitchen cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Even some vintage salt and pepper shakers are valued at over $500. If it's lunch boxes you're looking for, some extremely rare and sought-after vintage lunch boxes can be upwards of $2,000 — some come closer to $10,000! What makes these items worth so much money? The factors that determine how much vintage collectibles are worth include demand, rarity, condition, materials used, age, and historical significance.
1967 Lost In Space Lunch Box
"Lost in Space" is a television show about a family that gets stuck on a planet far, far away from home that ran from 1965 to 1968. This vibrant and campy show was a fan-favorite from the beginning and remains a beloved classic for many. This "Lost in Space" lunchbox is for sale on eBay for $450 and other variations run between $240 and $350.
1965 Beatles Lunch Box
If you're a true Beatles fan, then all you need is love... and maybe a 1965 vintage lunch box. However, if you opt for this metal collectible to showcase your Beatlemania, you need to spend quite a bit. The cost of this lunch box has a wide range on eBay (depending on the condition of the item), with the lowest being around $250 and the highest being around $1,000.
1966 Batman and Robin Lunch Box
Some vintage lunch boxes, including this Batman and Robin collectible from 1966, are so rare that they're worth more than many people's monthly rent. This lunch box pays homage to the first Batman and Robin television series from the 1960s, and it's currently being sold on Ebay for $1,250. You can also find more affordable variations of the Batman and Robin lunch box with prices ranging between $50 and $800.
1956 Robin Hood Lunch Box
Robin Hood is famously known for robbing the rich and feeding the poor, but the rich are probably the only ones who can afford what this vintage lunch box is worth today. For a whopping $1,250, you can buy a rare 1956 Robin Hood lunch box (with matching thermos) on eBay. Other Robin Hood lunch boxes (that are less rare and in worse condition) are available as well, ranging from $40 to about $275.
1954 Superman Lunch Box
Regardless of whether you think Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, or David Corenswet is the best Superman, we can all agree that $10,000 is a lot of money for a Superman-themed lunch box (though this is an extremely rare collectible with a front and back panel error). You can find other models and years of this Superman lunch box for $280 to $10,000.