Those Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers You Have Lying Around Could Be Worth Big Money

The collecting of salt and pepper shakers was popularized in the 20th century when traveling become more common. People were going on trips more with the automobile industry booming, and it became common for those who could afford it to pick up small, easily packable souvenirs on the road. Novelty salt and pepper shakers would often be given as gifts that were then kept on display instead of being used, remaining in pristine condition. As such, many have inherited some charming sets — especially as the difference between salt and pepper shakers led to some adorable complementary duos — and certain ones can be quite valuable. But how can you know? Rarity is the biggest factor here.

Essentially, when there are few of something in existence, it automatically makes it more covetable in the world of resale. Rare sets that cannot be found easily hold more value than salt and pepper shakers that were produced en masse. Whimsical sets that were made in smaller batches or are one-offs may be worth a pretty penny. The best way to determine the value of a set is to do a reverse Google image search to see if there are similar sets to yours that have been sold and find out what they went for.