Those Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers You Have Lying Around Could Be Worth Big Money
The collecting of salt and pepper shakers was popularized in the 20th century when traveling become more common. People were going on trips more with the automobile industry booming, and it became common for those who could afford it to pick up small, easily packable souvenirs on the road. Novelty salt and pepper shakers would often be given as gifts that were then kept on display instead of being used, remaining in pristine condition. As such, many have inherited some charming sets — especially as the difference between salt and pepper shakers led to some adorable complementary duos — and certain ones can be quite valuable. But how can you know? Rarity is the biggest factor here.
Essentially, when there are few of something in existence, it automatically makes it more covetable in the world of resale. Rare sets that cannot be found easily hold more value than salt and pepper shakers that were produced en masse. Whimsical sets that were made in smaller batches or are one-offs may be worth a pretty penny. The best way to determine the value of a set is to do a reverse Google image search to see if there are similar sets to yours that have been sold and find out what they went for.
Assessing the value of vintage salt and pepper shakers
Another easy way to research whether you have your hands on something special is to use good ol' eBay. Sites like 1stDibs and Sotheby's are other good resources. Just make sure to look at what sets have sold for, as the listing price will only tell you what sellers want and not what the shakers are actually worth. There are also Facebook groups devoted to collectibles and antiques that may give you a better idea of what you have. You may be lucky enough to be holding a particularly special set, one even more uncommon than finding salt and pepper shakers on restaurant tables. Rarity aside, the condition matters as well, as chips and cracks will diminish the value.
Some popular salt and pepper shaker set manufacturers include Holt Howard, Lefton, and Napco Ceramics — though not all of the sets produced by the aforementioned are valuable. Again, the rarer or more niche the design, the more money you're going to get. Sets that have sold for hundreds of dollars recently include a green Gucci set from the '80s ($500) and a 1950s anthropomorphic set from Japan ($450). Another set from the 1950s, Holt Howard shakers featuring winking Santas atop unique spring bottoms sold for $400.