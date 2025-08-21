The Absolute Best Oil To Use For Frying Crispy Korean Corn Dogs

One of the most common mistakes that home cooks make when deep-frying Korean corn dogs is failing to let the oil get hot enough. "These oils can withstand the high temperatures required for deep frying — typically around 170 to 180 degrees Celsius (338 to 356 degrees Fahrenheit) — without breaking down or producing burnt flavors," chef Jaehong Park told Chowhound. When you keep your oil at these temperatures, you'll get the classic golden corn dog finish, "which is essential to achieving the authentic texture and flavor profile of Korean-style corn dogs," he said.

Too-cool oil isn't the only problem when it comes to getting the temperature right — too-hot oil is another common deep-frying mistake that can also cause issues. "When the oil is too hot, the batter may brown or burn on the outside before the inside is fully cooked, which is especially problematic for cheese-filled corn dogs," Park noted.

It's also important to fully allow oil to drain from the corn dogs before serving. While it can be tempting to serve them right away, doing so can cause the signature crispiness of Korean corn dogs to fade quickly. Chef Park said failing to fully drain them leaves excess oil on the breaded surface, which not only affects appearance, but can also hurt the taste. He recommends using a wire rack of paper towels to fully drain the oil after frying.