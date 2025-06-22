This Korean Twist On The Corn Dog Makes It 1,000% Tastier
You're going to have to forget everything you think you know about corn dogs. This classic carnival staple just got a serious upgrade you don't want to miss out on, and it's all thanks to a simple substitution: rice flour instead of cornmeal. With rice flour batter, you get delicious Korean-style corn dogs. This simple batter swap gives you a completely different texture than the everyday coating of corn dogs you may be more familiar with.
But the fun doesn't stop there. There are corn dog options in every direction you look. You've got the OG corn dog with a regular hot dog inside, but also versions filled with mozzarella cheese, or half cheese/half sausage options. And yes, quite a number are rolled into some pretty potent sugar right after frying, which may sound weird until you try it. But make no mistake, that sweet-savory combo is genius.
But if you can't catch a flight to Seoul for Korean hot dog options straight from the source, making your own at home is easy if you stick to the basic steps and avoid some common corn dog-making mistakes. Brands like Mochi Foods have corn dog mixes available on Amazon, and you might be lucky enough to find some frozen versions in select Asian grocery stores. If you want to get creative, you can even make your corn dogs using a mason jar.
Easy steps to incorporate when making corn dogs
If you are now considering making Korean corn dogs at home, you should know a couple of key things. Firstly, corn dogs are deep-fried, and not pan-fried. Secondly, the dough is a major player. It should be thick enough for you to roll your dogs (and cheese, if you're using it) in the dough by hand, not dip it. Drying your dogs before coating with the batter helps it stick, and this is a useful step, especially if you're adding bites of fries or breadcrumbs.
The next tip in this process is all about your choice of oil. You should opt for a neutral oil like vegetable or canola, and don't crowd the pan with it either. Cooking too many dogs at once will cause the temperature of the oil to drop, and your hot dogs will become greasy instead of crispy and golden. The best part about Korean corn dogs is how much experimenting you can do. You can add an alarming amount of cheese, or some crushed cornflakes for an added crunch to the exterior.
When they're ready, that's when the real fun begins with toppings! A classic zigzag of ketchup and mustard is simple and familiar, but you can go even further with some spicy mayo, honey mustard, or even garlic sauce. And don't forget to sprinkle on some sugar right after frying. Don't knock it until you try it!