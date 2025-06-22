This Korean Twist On The Corn Dog Makes It 1,000% Tastier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're going to have to forget everything you think you know about corn dogs. This classic carnival staple just got a serious upgrade you don't want to miss out on, and it's all thanks to a simple substitution: rice flour instead of cornmeal. With rice flour batter, you get delicious Korean-style corn dogs. This simple batter swap gives you a completely different texture than the everyday coating of corn dogs you may be more familiar with.

But the fun doesn't stop there. There are corn dog options in every direction you look. You've got the OG corn dog with a regular hot dog inside, but also versions filled with mozzarella cheese, or half cheese/half sausage options. And yes, quite a number are rolled into some pretty potent sugar right after frying, which may sound weird until you try it. But make no mistake, that sweet-savory combo is genius.

But if you can't catch a flight to Seoul for Korean hot dog options straight from the source, making your own at home is easy if you stick to the basic steps and avoid some common corn dog-making mistakes. Brands like Mochi Foods have corn dog mixes available on Amazon, and you might be lucky enough to find some frozen versions in select Asian grocery stores. If you want to get creative, you can even make your corn dogs using a mason jar.