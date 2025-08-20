This Store-Bought Seasoning Will Give You The Most Powerful Shrimp Known To Man

Shrimp may be unassuming little shellfish, but with the right seasoning, you can really add some dazzle to your next serving of those small and plentiful crustaceans. Whether you're figuring out how to grill shrimp to perfection every time or merely experimenting with different flavors, there's one spice blend that adds a ton of pop to your shrimp — and you might actually already have it in your cupboard.

Sometimes, the best food hacks come from some pretty unassuming ingredients, and according to chef Lei Jiang, the chef de cuisine at The Fulton by Jean-Georges in New York City, that's exactly the case when it comes to using taco seasoning on your shrimp. When asked about the validity of seasoning shrimp with taco seasoning, he says that "it's actually not far from my own spice mix." He also advises that you "mix it with a little olive oil to make a paste, coat the shrimp, and let them marinate for about an hour" to really get the most out of the flavors you're using. And make sure you're using a high quality taco seasoning as well to make the most of your next shrimp dish.