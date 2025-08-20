This Store-Bought Seasoning Will Give You The Most Powerful Shrimp Known To Man
Shrimp may be unassuming little shellfish, but with the right seasoning, you can really add some dazzle to your next serving of those small and plentiful crustaceans. Whether you're figuring out how to grill shrimp to perfection every time or merely experimenting with different flavors, there's one spice blend that adds a ton of pop to your shrimp — and you might actually already have it in your cupboard.
Sometimes, the best food hacks come from some pretty unassuming ingredients, and according to chef Lei Jiang, the chef de cuisine at The Fulton by Jean-Georges in New York City, that's exactly the case when it comes to using taco seasoning on your shrimp. When asked about the validity of seasoning shrimp with taco seasoning, he says that "it's actually not far from my own spice mix." He also advises that you "mix it with a little olive oil to make a paste, coat the shrimp, and let them marinate for about an hour" to really get the most out of the flavors you're using. And make sure you're using a high quality taco seasoning as well to make the most of your next shrimp dish.
Find the magic formula with taco seasoning
The convenient aspect of taco seasoning is that it gives you a one-bottle, worry-free solution to seasoning shrimp. And since taco seasoning is just a blend of different spices, you could even make your own with some spice cabinet staples. Whether you want to control the amount of piquant spice in your seasoning, or simply wish to make your own blend, this is a completely viable option — and chef Lei Jiang came through with herb and spice recommendations to whip up your very own blend. For him, "granulated garlic, paprika, salt, black pepper, lemon zest, fresh thyme, parsley, and a touch of chili flakes" are all you need to take your shrimp from poor to powerful.
And as for what to serve alongside these amped-up shrimp, Jiang recommends aji verde. "Its brightness cuts through the richness of the shrimp," he says. "Serve it with a side of lime for extra zing." Aji verde uses the same kind of pepper that's in a Bobby Flay-approved chicken sandwich upgrade, partially due to that bright and spicy (but mildly sweet) zing that Jiang mentions. And of course, many sides you might serve with tacos could work too, such as different styles of rice and beans and salads that utilize fresh, zesty, and light ingredients. And just like that, you can double up on taco night (in a way) by spicing up some shrimp for your next meal.