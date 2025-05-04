The Peruvian Pepper Bobby Flay Uses To Upgrade Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Building the best fried chicken sandwich starts with using the right chicken. Both chicken breasts and thighs will work, and beyond that juicy chicken, toppings make all the difference. According to Bobby Flay, who admittedly turned heads when he revealed he washes his chicken before cooking it, there is one ideal way to upgrade the typical fried chicken sandwich: add aji amarillo peppers.

The aji amarillo is a pepper grown throughout Peru; it's a type of yellow chili pepper that's commonly used in the country's local cuisine, but it definitely has a kick to it — it registers somewhere between 30,000 and 50,000 on the Scoville scale (for reference, a jalapeño maxes out around 8,000). Surprisingly, this pepper gives off a hint of sweet with its heat, which has been described as a blend of mango and passionfruit, plus a smell that resembles raisins.

"It's hard to get them fresh, but they sell it in a jar that's completely pureed," Flay told Mashed in 2024. "So you just scoop it out and add it to mayonnaise ... I have this spicy aji amarillo mayonnaise. So, so good."