The Worst Coffee Recalls Ever Recorded In US History

In March 2025, one of the country's largest coffee suppliers, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, pulled around 700 cases of its 12-ounce bags of coffee sold under the Our Family brand name. The specific product was called Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee. While the affected coffee only amounted to a little over 4,000 bags, which isn't a ton of product compared to some of the aforementioned recalls, it had gone out to retailers in 15 states, still making the problem a fairly big one.

Many food and beverage recalls stem from mislabeling issues, like when allergens don't appear on a product's label. In the case of Our Family, coffee that had been labeled decaf was in fact caffeinated. This could have been a big problem for people who have certain medical conditions or are on medications that interact badly with caffeine. There were no reported cases of anyone getting sick. The FDA terminated the Class II recall in July 2025.

If you ever find yourself with recalled food or beverage you need to safely dispose of, you can return it to where it was purchased, but be sure to follow any instructions given in the recall. So while you should continue to enjoy your morning cup of joe and canned coffee drinks, it doesn't hurt to keep an eye on the FDA's website just in case.