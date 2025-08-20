Ginger Ale Vs Sprite: Which Belongs In A Shirley Temple?

Remember when you were a kid, and the world just seemed simpler? A trip to a fancy dinner with your parents, accompanied by a nice drink, was the height of luxury, it seemed. And that drink was, of course, a Shirley Temple. Made with (grenadine (homemade is best), cherries, and a soda base, the Shirley Temple endures as a classic. Even against the actual Shirley Temple's disapproval, the drink endures. Heck, it's even taken on an adult edge in the form of the Dirty Shirley, which is essentially a Shirley Temple plus the vodka (or other spirit) of your choice. Even with its status as a classic, however, there remains some controversy over the exact composition of a Shirley Temple. The controversy lies with the preferred soda to use in the drink: ginger ale or Sprite.

We spoke to three experts — Jun, the head bartender at KEI NYC; Derek Piva, chef at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge; and Seungcheol Baek of the Los Angeles Korean BBQ spot Jeong Yuk Jeom — to get their takes on this bubbly quandary. So, which soda wins out in the Shirley Temple wars? Well, neither, which is to say, both. It just depends on what vibe you're going for. According to Jun, "Ginger ale gives you that warmth and subtle spice, while Sprite gives you that nice, bright crispness." Piva concurs, noting that, "For kids, Sprite makes a fun, candy-like treat; for adults, ginger ale balances the sweetness and pairs nicely with a shot for a Dirty Shirley."