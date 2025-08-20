Ginger Ale Vs Sprite: Which Belongs In A Shirley Temple?
Remember when you were a kid, and the world just seemed simpler? A trip to a fancy dinner with your parents, accompanied by a nice drink, was the height of luxury, it seemed. And that drink was, of course, a Shirley Temple. Made with (grenadine (homemade is best), cherries, and a soda base, the Shirley Temple endures as a classic. Even against the actual Shirley Temple's disapproval, the drink endures. Heck, it's even taken on an adult edge in the form of the Dirty Shirley, which is essentially a Shirley Temple plus the vodka (or other spirit) of your choice. Even with its status as a classic, however, there remains some controversy over the exact composition of a Shirley Temple. The controversy lies with the preferred soda to use in the drink: ginger ale or Sprite.
We spoke to three experts — Jun, the head bartender at KEI NYC; Derek Piva, chef at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge; and Seungcheol Baek of the Los Angeles Korean BBQ spot Jeong Yuk Jeom — to get their takes on this bubbly quandary. So, which soda wins out in the Shirley Temple wars? Well, neither, which is to say, both. It just depends on what vibe you're going for. According to Jun, "Ginger ale gives you that warmth and subtle spice, while Sprite gives you that nice, bright crispness." Piva concurs, noting that, "For kids, Sprite makes a fun, candy-like treat; for adults, ginger ale balances the sweetness and pairs nicely with a shot for a Dirty Shirley."
Let's get Dirty (Shirley)
So, essentially, the soda that you choose for the base of your Shirley Temple comes down to your own personal preferences. If you want a brighter, more citrus taste, reach for the Sprite. If you want something warm, comforting, and just a little spicy, go for ginger ale. But what about the Shirley Temple's older, saucier sister, the Dirty Shirley?
A Dirty Shirley is essentially just a Shirley Temple with an alcoholic twist, usually provided by a shot (or two) of liquor. The best soda for this cocktail, again, comes down to personal taste. But there's another variable: your liquor of choice. According to Seungcheol Baek, "A clean vodka pairs beautifully with Sprite, while a softer spirit like Korean soju works nicely with ginger ale." Jun's assessment is similarly nuanced, noting that one should " ... think about your finished product and what your intention is when creating this drink."
A warmer, more full-bodied liquor such as bourbon, for example, would pair beautifully with the warm taste of ginger ale. Meanwhile, the piney, sharp taste of gin would complement the citrus twist of Sprite. You could also use a wine in your drink. Choices such as Prosecco can even work as a sparkling twist on your Shirley Temple, while others, such as a bold, creamy butter Chardonnay, would work well with ginger ale for this cocktail.
More ways to pep up your Shirley Temple
Whatever options you choose for your soda and liquor, at the end of the day, this drink is relatively simple and straightforward. However, this doesn't mean there aren't ways to make your Shirley Temple a bit more complex. While this drink's core appeal is nostalgia for the simple pleasures of childhood, we think it could be improved upon with a few fresh flourishes.
To add a little razzle-dazzle to your Shirley Temple, Seungcheol Baek suggests switching up the soda base to something entirely new. For example, he says, "... Sparkling yuzu soda gives a floral, citrus kick, and blood orange soda creates a striking color and richer fruit flavor." These citrus-based sodas will bring the familiar zing of a soda like Sprite while also infusing the cocktail with novelty. Derek Piva also suggests a blood orange soda for these same reasons, but he has another intriguing pick. He says, "Try using club soda with a splash of elderflower syrup for a floral lift." For anyone put off by the drink's sweetness, he adds, "A squeeze of fresh lime can also cut through [this] while adding a fresh, zesty edge."
You can also add a few drops of orange bitters if you want even more complexity. This spiced, citrus-based bitter will pair well with both ginger ale and Sprite, giving your drink aromatic depth that can really take it over the top.