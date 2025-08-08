Why You Should Stop Buying Grenadine And Make Your Own Instead

Although it contains no alcohol itself, grenadine is a bar staple. This cherry-red, pomegranate-flavored syrup is used in a variety of drinks, from the famously non-alcoholic Shirley Temple (where it's paired with lemon-lime soda and maraschino cherries), to cocktail classics like Mick Jagger's favorite, the tequila sunrise. But despite its historical popularity, grenadine is often looked down upon in the bartender community. Commenters on Reddit describe the liquid as being "cloyingly sweet," little more than "red sugar water," and reminiscent of cough syrup. And they're not necessarily wrong. Several prominent commercial brands of grenadine, such as Rose's, flavor their syrup with high fructose corn syrup — and may not even list pomegranate juice on the ingredients label.

But pomegranates are known for their complex flavor, balancing sweetness with a puckery tartness, which should add not just a fun color but an exciting depth of flavor to your favorite mixed beverage. While you can buy grenadine from lesser-known brands that pride themselves on the quality of their ingredients, you can also save money by making your own. If you've ever made simple syrup for cocktails, the process is similar. Start by combining pomegranate juice and sugar in a saucepan. However, your goal is to boil the liquid long enough that it becomes syrupy. Once you've removed it from the heat and let it cool, add some lemon juice to amplify the tartness. This should stay fresh, if properly stored, in a refrigerator for up to a month.