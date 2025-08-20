The Secret To Making Even The Simplest Pasta Taste Expensive According To A Chef

Pasta is an excellent starting dish when you're just learning how to cook. It's as easy as boiling water and letting the pasta soften, then pairing it with your favorite sauce. But if you're preparing a meal for friends or family and want the dish to look and taste even more elevated, there are a handful of ways to boost its elegance while still keeping the pasta dish simple.

"Take a little more time on the presentation," Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at Olio e Più, told Chowhound, and pay attention to the details. "You can also incorporate little things like fresh herbs and a drizzle of good olive oil," he added.

Beyond the garnishes, the setup of the pasta can build on its elevated feel. If you cooked a long pasta shape, such as spaghetti or bucatini, then you can use a pair of tongs to plate it. Grab the pasta, then twirl it on the plate using the tongs to create a circular shape that will help the dish look like it came from an Italian restaurant. While this isn't possible with shorter pasta shapes, you can still ensure the pasta is evenly coated in sauce and that there are no splatter marks on the dish. After all, we eat with our eyes first, and a beautiful presentation sets you up for a beautiful flavor.