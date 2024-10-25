11 Ways To Use A Potato Masher Other Than For Spuds

While we all love the high-tech wizardry of the modern home kitchen, old-school, no-tech gadgets such as a classic potato masher remain standard kitchen gear for a reason: They work. The same basic design your great-grandmother used works just as well today as it did in the horse-and-buggy era — and without all the complicated assembly and cleaning required by a food processor or stand mixer. Even better — especially for home cooks who are short on kitchen space and cash — potato mashers are cheap, easy to store, and last forever.

Some efficiency-minded cooks, however, hate the idea of tools that only do one thing. If you only make mashed potatoes a few times a year, why waste valuable kitchen real estate on a masher when other tools can also do the job? This, however, is the wrong way to look at the problem. Instead, if you like the speed and ease a potato masher offers, think outside the box and consider other ways it can be useful in the kitchen. For instance, a tool that can mash potatoes quickly can also mash sweet potatoes for an updated shepherd's pie. And if it can mash sweet potatoes, why not use it to mash squash for your next wintery butternut squash soup? But an old-fashioned potato masher can do much more than just smoosh soft foods. Here are some surprising new ways you can put your trusty masher to work.