The Nostalgic Hawaiian Burger Chain Serving 1950s-Style Burgers And Shakes
Hawaii is home to some of the most delicious eats in the United States. Unique dishes like staple snack food Spam musubi and Hawaiian-style poke bowls are beloved by both locals and tourists alike. Hawaii even has its own unique take on hot dogs, showing the state's personal flair for even the most commonplace fast food dishes.
In addition to hot dogs, Hawaii is also home to several delicious burger chains, one of the most popular being Teddy's Bigger Burgers. The chain is renowned for drawing inspiration from burger chains of the past, particularly the 1950s, not just in its aesthetic themes but in its menu as well. Teddy's Bigger Burgers focuses on keeping things simple but delicious by honing in on making tasty burgers, fries, and shakes without sacrificing quality.
Despite being a burger chain, Teddy's Bigger Burgers is dedicated to using 100% fresh ground chuck, free of fillers and binders, and making its hamburger patties daily. The emphasis on using quality beef really shines in the final product, with customers calling the burgers juicy and tasty and generally praising the chain for its high-quality food and customer service. With all these traits combined, it's easy to see why Teddy's Bigger Burgers is so beloved.
What to know about Teddy's Bigger Burgers
Founded in 1998 by friends Ted Tsakiris and Rich Stula, Teddy's Bigger Burgers started as a means to create high-quality burgers with a home-cooked taste and quick service. One thing that immediately set Teddy's Bigger Burgers apart from its competitors is the fact that the burgers are literally bigger. Customers can choose between three sizes: ⅓ pound, ½ pound, and 1-pound patties. There are a few specialty burgers to choose from, like the Kaneohe Burger and the Volcano Burger, but there are also classic burgers that just have vegetables and sauce on top. There are even vegan and gluten-free choices for those with dietary restrictions.
The chain also leaves a lot of room for customers to experiment, including selecting how they want their patty cooked and a variety of side options, such as umami fries, beer battered onion rings, and tater tots. Teddy's Bigger Burgers also developed some of its own special recipes, including a signature Super Sauce which tastes sweet and tangy and a scratch-made teriyaki sauce, so there are quite a few things that make this burger chain special.
In addition to making great-tasting burgers, Teddy's Bigger Burgers also offers baskets of chicken tenders and a house salad, which, while not as famous, are still praised by many. Last but not least are the shakes, which range anywhere from classic offerings like chocolate and strawberry to Hawaiian-influenced flavors like Kona Coffee and Haupia. The sweet and thick frozen treat is the perfect complement to the savory deliciousness of the burgers and sides, making for a complete, customizable meal all in one convenient place — just like an old school 1950s burger joint.