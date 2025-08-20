Pike Place Chowder, The Historic Seattle Eatery That Rises Above Its Touristy Surroundings
Nestled in the cold of the Pacific Northwest is one of the richest food scenes in the United States. Seattle has a lot to be proud of when it comes to food, from the creation of teriyaki to the unexpectedly creamy Seattle hot dog. With so many delicious options out there, it's hard to decide what to eat in Seattle. As such, many tourists flock to a locale that's chock-full of food choices at their fingertips: Pike Place Market.
Locals and tourists alike all have their personal favorite spots to eat in Pike Place Market, and while people may bicker over which one is truly the best, there's one spot in the market that is practically universally loved: Pike Place Chowder. As the name implies, this restaurant is known for its chowder, which is made in several different flavors in small batches on a daily basis. For the last 20 years, this humble establishment has been serving up hot bowls of deliciousness to hungry locals and tourists alike, who have praised the restaurant for its tasty food and fair pricing.
While some attribute the long lines at Pike Place Chowder to the tourist presence in the nearby market, those who have tried it can contest that the chowder is indeed worth the wait. Some customers have even said that this is one of Pike Place Market's main must-try spots. It's the perfect place to get your fill and warm up after a cold afternoon of wandering the sprawling market.
What to know about Pike Place Chowder
Opened in 2003, Pike Place Chowder has been a fixture in Pike Place Market for years now. The goal of the restaurant is to make delicious chowder; the restaurant's simplistic and straightforward approach has helped make it successful, allowing the team to refine their craft with no frills to distract them. The menu has slowly been expanding throughout the years to include new creative chowder flavors like smoked salmon chowder, wild halibut chowder, and more.
Out of all the chowder flavors, the New England clam chowder has quite the reputation, not just in Seattle but across the country. It has won several awards, including 17 first-place awards in some of the biggest chowder competitions in the country. This chowder also earned the accolade of Yelp's Most Popular Dish in America in 2018. The New England clam chowder is by far the most popular flavor, although customers have also recommended the smoked salmon chowder and the seafood bisque.
Despite all the hype and constant touristy atmosphere of the market, Pike Place Chowder remains humble and dedicated as ever to its niche. To this day, its beloved chowder is made in small batches each and every day using sustainably sourced ingredients.