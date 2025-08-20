Pike Place Chowder, The Historic Seattle Eatery That Rises Above Its Touristy Surroundings

Nestled in the cold of the Pacific Northwest is one of the richest food scenes in the United States. Seattle has a lot to be proud of when it comes to food, from the creation of teriyaki to the unexpectedly creamy Seattle hot dog. With so many delicious options out there, it's hard to decide what to eat in Seattle. As such, many tourists flock to a locale that's chock-full of food choices at their fingertips: Pike Place Market.

Locals and tourists alike all have their personal favorite spots to eat in Pike Place Market, and while people may bicker over which one is truly the best, there's one spot in the market that is practically universally loved: Pike Place Chowder. As the name implies, this restaurant is known for its chowder, which is made in several different flavors in small batches on a daily basis. For the last 20 years, this humble establishment has been serving up hot bowls of deliciousness to hungry locals and tourists alike, who have praised the restaurant for its tasty food and fair pricing.

While some attribute the long lines at Pike Place Chowder to the tourist presence in the nearby market, those who have tried it can contest that the chowder is indeed worth the wait. Some customers have even said that this is one of Pike Place Market's main must-try spots. It's the perfect place to get your fill and warm up after a cold afternoon of wandering the sprawling market.