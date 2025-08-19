Can Kids Really Eat For Free At Chili's?

Two of the more expensive things you'll spend on as an adult? Going out to eat and children. Dining out has never been cheap, but these days, we feel it on our wallets a little more. And when it comes to raising and feeding children, the grocery bill alone can be a shocker. But cooking at home every single day for every single meal isn't always realistic; when there's a restaurant that offers discounts or freebies for the little ones, we're going to jump on that opportunity!

We reviewed and ranked numerous chain restaurant kid's menus, and our favorites had value built-in. Chili's didn't take home the gold, but we liked its very basic, child-friendly food options and exciting dessert offerings. What we didn't consider, however, was that kids can actually eat for free at Chili's.

The secret to getting a free kids meal at Chili's is the My Chili's Rewards loyalty program. So many restaurants and fast food spots offer loyalty programs nowadays. Not only is it a fantastic way for brands to garner repeat customers, but it also helps savvy diners save on their favorite spots. Thanks to Chili's free kids meals, amongst other perks, the chain earned a spot as one of the five best loyalty programs at casual chain restaurants, in our opinion.