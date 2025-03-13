The Extra Step You Need To Do Before Tossing Cauliflower In The Air Fryer

Although it can be enjoyed raw, roasted, seared, sauteed, grilled, or blanched, one of the best ways to prepare cauliflower is by cooking it in your trusty, money-saving air fryer. They work twice as fast as conventional ovens and impart cauliflower with a golden brown finish that enhances its natural sweetness and provides a delicate crunch. Although air fryers are celebrated for their easy-to-use functions that make cooking your favorite foods easy and convenient, a little extra elbow grease can transform your air-fried cauliflower. Chowhound spoke with Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, to learn about the extra effort it takes to make air-fried cauliflower really shine.

When air-frying cauliflower, a crunchy exterior and tender interior is the goal. "To get extra crispy cauliflower," advises Buck, "start by coating it evenly with oil and a crunchy coating like seasoned panko breadcrumbs." If your breadcrumbs aren't already seasoned, combine them with dehydrated herbs and aromatics like garlic, onion, thyme, and rosemary. If you really want to go the distance, toast the breadcrumbs before coating the cauliflower for a deeper, more comforting flavor. Once you've coated the classic cruciferous veggie in panko breadcrumbs, Buck recommends cooking them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes and tossing them halfway through to achieve perfectly crispy, golden-brown cauliflower.