The Extra Step You Need To Do Before Tossing Cauliflower In The Air Fryer
Although it can be enjoyed raw, roasted, seared, sauteed, grilled, or blanched, one of the best ways to prepare cauliflower is by cooking it in your trusty, money-saving air fryer. They work twice as fast as conventional ovens and impart cauliflower with a golden brown finish that enhances its natural sweetness and provides a delicate crunch. Although air fryers are celebrated for their easy-to-use functions that make cooking your favorite foods easy and convenient, a little extra elbow grease can transform your air-fried cauliflower. Chowhound spoke with Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, to learn about the extra effort it takes to make air-fried cauliflower really shine.
When air-frying cauliflower, a crunchy exterior and tender interior is the goal. "To get extra crispy cauliflower," advises Buck, "start by coating it evenly with oil and a crunchy coating like seasoned panko breadcrumbs." If your breadcrumbs aren't already seasoned, combine them with dehydrated herbs and aromatics like garlic, onion, thyme, and rosemary. If you really want to go the distance, toast the breadcrumbs before coating the cauliflower for a deeper, more comforting flavor. Once you've coated the classic cruciferous veggie in panko breadcrumbs, Buck recommends cooking them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes and tossing them halfway through to achieve perfectly crispy, golden-brown cauliflower.
Ensuring the perfect texture for air-fried cauliflower
Coating cauliflower in panko breadcrumbs is a surefire way to improve its texture and deepen its flavor without taking away from its natural taste. However, there are a few other pointers to keep in mind when air-frying panko-kissed cauliflower. Like most well-made meals, prep work makes the dream work. Air fryers need consistent airflow to properly and equally cook food. "The key," according to Buck, "is to cut the cauliflower into uniform florets to ensure even cooking." If half of the florets are larger than the other half, the smaller ones will come out crispier than the heftier ones. Similarly, it's important to avoid overcrowding, so cook in batches when necessary. You never want air-fried cauliflower to come out overcooked, so Buck suggests using a fork to see if it's tender but still firm.
Whether you're pairing them with a whole roasted chicken, date-night steak dinner, or a hearty grains bow bowl, air-fried cauliflower is a trusted companion to many different recipes. But to make this side dish all the more toothsome, a delicate drizzle of oil and a crispy layer of panko breadcrumbs takes air-fried cauliflower from ordinary to extraordinary without compromising the convenience of this coveted cooking method. And, to keep your cooking space clean, Ina Garten has a genius mess-free method for cutting cauliflower.