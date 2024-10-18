Are You Putting Salami On Cuban Sandwiches? Should You?

No matter where you buy a Cuban sandwich, most of the fillings will usually be pretty similar: Roasted pork, ham, some holey Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard are all standard. But there's one more controversial ingredient that you'll only find on some Cuban sandwiches — salami.

In short, there are two styles of Cuban sandwiches out there, Miami and Tampa, and it's generally only the Tampa version that's served with salami. And both cities are considered to be home to some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the country, so there's no immediate right or wrong answer to whether you should put salami on a Cuban.

That said, people in Miami may fiercely argue that including salami goes against tradition, with Miami's mayor even having called it a "sacrilege." Officially speaking, Tampa could be considered the originator of the Cuban sandwich in the U.S., although it's worth noting that the actual birthplace of the sandwich was Cuba, where it was called a "mixto" (referring to the mix of meats inside). Tampa is seen as its American home because the city was historically larger and home to more Cuban migrants. However, Miami is now much more populous and since the late 20th century, it's home to a much larger Cuban community than Tampa. That means the sandwich is arguably more closely associated with Miami now, giving that city ammunition for the argument that no salami is the "right" way to do it.