You Need To Start Adding Kentucky Benedictine Spread To Your Sandwiches
When it comes to regional American foods, it's often quite surprising what may be a regular on the menu in a certain state, while someone across the country has never even heard of it. While we're all likely to have heard of deep-dish pizza and gumbo, other regional foods across the U.S. that you need to try, like spam musubi or akutuq, are much less familiar. And, when it comes to regional foods, Kentucky certainly has more than a few, and Kentucky Benedictine spread is one of its great regional favorites, just like Kentucky's burgoo stew.
Benedictine spread is named for Jennie C. Benedict, its creator, who opened her first catering business in Harrod's Creek, Kentucky, in 1893. Kentucky Benedictine has a number of variations, but is, most importantly, a blend of cucumber and cream cheese that is popular as a dip or a sandwich spread and has become a classic for celebrating the Kentucky Derby. However, its cool and refreshing flavors are perfect for any time of the year.
Jennie Benedict isn't just known for the Kentucky Benedictine; she became quite a leader and philanthropist outside of the kitchen, founding the Louisville Businesswoman's Club and serving as the superintendent of the Training School for Nurses for 25 years. Even though there are various ways to make her most famous dish, her name is still remembered fondly across Kentucky, and you may never forget it once you try her most famous creation.
How to make Kentucky Benedictine spread and what to put it on
There are a few different versions of the recipe, but the most regularly cited ingredients are English cucumber, cream cheese, onion, and fresh dill. It originally used green food coloring for the full eye-catching experience, but you can use fresh chives to get a similar pop of green for a more natural look.
As with most recipes that use cream cheese, you'll want to soften your cream cheese first. You can simply submerge it still in the foil wrapper (minus the cardboard) in warm water for about 10 minutes to get it soft but not fully melted. While your cream cheese is softening, you'll want to grate the English cucumber and onion. A box grater works great, but you can use a food processor if preferred. Once finely chopped or shredded, place the ingredients in a strainer to remove excess liquid. Mix them together with some finely chopped dill, salt and pepper to taste, and even some hot sauce or cayenne pepper if you'd like.
Once to your liking, the spread is delicious on a cracker, but also wonderful on some soft white bread for finger sandwiches for tea time. Or you can spread it on a thicker, toasted piece of bread with full slices of bacon and a bit of lettuce. If you want the bacon and just the spread, think about dicing up some cooked bacon and mixing it along with other ingredients, so it's all ready to go at once. Whether on a simple sandwich or as a dip, you'll be a part of Jennie Benedict's legacy, and you aren't likely to forget her name anytime soon.