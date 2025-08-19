You Need To Start Adding Kentucky Benedictine Spread To Your Sandwiches

When it comes to regional American foods, it's often quite surprising what may be a regular on the menu in a certain state, while someone across the country has never even heard of it. While we're all likely to have heard of deep-dish pizza and gumbo, other regional foods across the U.S. that you need to try, like spam musubi or akutuq, are much less familiar. And, when it comes to regional foods, Kentucky certainly has more than a few, and Kentucky Benedictine spread is one of its great regional favorites, just like Kentucky's burgoo stew.

Benedictine spread is named for Jennie C. Benedict, its creator, who opened her first catering business in Harrod's Creek, Kentucky, in 1893. Kentucky Benedictine has a number of variations, but is, most importantly, a blend of cucumber and cream cheese that is popular as a dip or a sandwich spread and has become a classic for celebrating the Kentucky Derby. However, its cool and refreshing flavors are perfect for any time of the year.

Jennie Benedict isn't just known for the Kentucky Benedictine; she became quite a leader and philanthropist outside of the kitchen, founding the Louisville Businesswoman's Club and serving as the superintendent of the Training School for Nurses for 25 years. Even though there are various ways to make her most famous dish, her name is still remembered fondly across Kentucky, and you may never forget it once you try her most famous creation.