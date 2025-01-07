What Meat Is Used In Kentucky's Cozy Burgoo Stew?

If you're not from Kentucky or the surrounding areas, you're probably not familiar with the word burgoo, but surely you've experienced your own form of a burgoo-esque meal. Picture a hearty, warm concoction simmering in a large pot, surrounded by friends and family at a gathering — that's the essence this traditional stew recipe passed down in Kentucky families for generations. Although the exact origins are unknown, burgoos were once made with whatever ingredients were available at the time, making them an easy meal for struggling families. It usually consists of a smorgasbord of meats, vegetables, and potatoes and is often eaten at large gatherings where different partygoers could add their own flair. That said, there's no singular recipe for burgoo, and it has been made with everything from small game like squirrel and rabbit, to venison and mutton. But burgoos of today are typically made with a few different meats that serve as the stars of this nourishing dish.

Although there's no "right" way to make a burgoo, most recipes today call for some combination of chicken, pork, beef, sausage, and sometimes lamb as well. Overall, the goal tends to be the heartier and more filling the better, so fattier cuts like chicken thighs, pork shoulder or butt, and chuck are all welcome additions. Those cuts of meat are extremely rich and flavorful and act as a perfect base for burgoo where the added potatoes and vegetables like okra, carrots, and lima beans will soak in all of the residual juices.