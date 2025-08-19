Why David Chang Recommends This Uncommon Japanese Pot For Every Kitchen

If you care about cooking, you've probably spent a fair bit of time umming and erring over your cookware. Decking out your kitchen with the right equipment can be something of an obsession for the cuisine conscious among us, and striking the right balance between versatility, affordability, and quality takes time and careful consideration. Then there are those pans that seem to have it all: Stainless steel skillets, for example, or the classic enameled Dutch oven. And one underrated pan that should be on that list is a favorite of chef David Chang — the legendary Japanese donabe. The culinary mind behind the Michelin-starred Momofuku, Chang knows more than most about how to get the best out cookware (and has never minced words when it comes to his recommendations) and he swears by the donabe for its versatility and hardiness.

In an interview with GQ, Chang called this pot "the epitome of what I like" — and his go-to for flexible, one-pot cooking. So what is it? The donabe is a traditional clay pot, which traces its origins back to eighth century Japan. It's porous, retains heat, and remarkably durable. It's the ultimate one-pot pan: ideal for low and slow cooking like braises, rice dishes, roasting or even steaming fish, it's a powerful tool for any cook to have in their arsenal — there's a reason it's been a staple of the Japanese kitchen for generations, even if they aren't seen very often in Western homes!