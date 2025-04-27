This Japanese Steaming Method Is The Only One You Need For Evenly Cooked Fish Every Time

Japanese cuisine and culinary techniques have been changing the game for pretty much millennia. From sushi and sake to the art of Japanese gyoza and the perfect cup of matcha, Japan has given the world many ways to truly enjoy quality food and beverages. A Mushi Nabe, a donabe steamer made from clay with a removable steam grate, is another gift from the country that helps take steaming to new heights of deliciousness.

Mushi Nabe translates to "steam pot" and is commonly used to prepare rice, dumplings, meats, and vegetables. It really works its magic steaming food in a jiffy, without compromising flavor, depth, or texture. It's an oil-free method that works especially well with fish such as black cod, snapper, salmon, halibut, or tilapia, which come out succulent and evenly cooked. For those who can't let a week pass by without a tasty plate of fish gracing the table, a Mushi Nabe might be the kitchen tool to end the cycle of common mistakes when cooking fish. Steaming using the donabe differs from U.S. practices where seafood boils are prepared using steamer baskets, or where bamboo steamers are used in China for dumplings and other delicate foods that may benefit from the low-manipulation-and-moist-heat method.