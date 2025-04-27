This Japanese Steaming Method Is The Only One You Need For Evenly Cooked Fish Every Time
Japanese cuisine and culinary techniques have been changing the game for pretty much millennia. From sushi and sake to the art of Japanese gyoza and the perfect cup of matcha, Japan has given the world many ways to truly enjoy quality food and beverages. A Mushi Nabe, a donabe steamer made from clay with a removable steam grate, is another gift from the country that helps take steaming to new heights of deliciousness.
Mushi Nabe translates to "steam pot" and is commonly used to prepare rice, dumplings, meats, and vegetables. It really works its magic steaming food in a jiffy, without compromising flavor, depth, or texture. It's an oil-free method that works especially well with fish such as black cod, snapper, salmon, halibut, or tilapia, which come out succulent and evenly cooked. For those who can't let a week pass by without a tasty plate of fish gracing the table, a Mushi Nabe might be the kitchen tool to end the cycle of common mistakes when cooking fish. Steaming using the donabe differs from U.S. practices where seafood boils are prepared using steamer baskets, or where bamboo steamers are used in China for dumplings and other delicate foods that may benefit from the low-manipulation-and-moist-heat method.
What makes a Mushi Nabe so good for fish
With a Mushi Nabe, gentle and steady heat cooks your fish thoroughly while locking in the flavors until you're ready to dine. The steam grate also helps excess fat drain so that you're left with a lean and tender fish. It also gives you a similar level of speed and convenience as steaming fish in the microwave, only it nearly guarantees a lip-licking good fish with no buttons or a need for exact timing. A Mushi Nabe can also make other delicious one-pot meals, such as soups and stews, by removing the steam grate to use as a regular donabe. You can also easily transport it from kitchen to table for a more intimate way of eating.
Keeping a Mushi Nabe nearby makes steaming fuss-free — and secures your title as the new favorite fish chef — by cooking fish in around five to seven minutes and vegetables in as little as two or three minutes; just grab the freshest of vegetables and fish and let the steam bring out rich flavors that speak for themselves. If you're curious about steaming using an alternative method, you could use a boiling pot of water with a plate that's larger than the pot placed on top to cover it. Let your fish sit on top of the plate while a heatproof bowl or pan lid covers it to trap the steam, mimicking the process of a Mushi Nabe.