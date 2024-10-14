How To Slice, Dice, And Wedge A Tomato - You're Doing It All Wrong

Sliced tomatoes are a must for good sandwiches and burgers, but people often make a mistake by cutting out the core of the tomato first. Hahn explains why this is actually a bad idea, as it will make slicing far more difficult going forward. "The core is what holds the whole tomato together, so you want to keep that intact." Instead, you should start by cutting off the top of the tomato to create a flat side. Align your knife parallel to the flat edge, and cut slices as thick as you'd like.

When it comes to diced tomatoes, many of us are making the same, soggy error. As Hahn explains, "A mistake that's often made when dicing is to leave the seeds and the pulp in the tomato, which can result in too much water." To avoid the mess, start by cutting off the top and bottom of the tomato and setting it flat on a cutting board. Slice it in half, then cut out the center of each half to remove the seeds and pulp. Slice what remains into thin strips, then cut across the strips to make small cubes.

Making tomato wedges starts the same way as slicing them, by cutting the top off. Place it cut-side up on a cutting board, and slice into as many wedges as you'd like. Hahn instructs us to "cut along that core, so everything stays intact." Avoid these simple mistakes, and you'll have a perfectly prepped tomato — it's as simple as that.