The Easy Way To Remove The Silver Membrane From Ribs

Pretty much any recipe for baby back ribs calls for you to remove the silver membrane — the thin layer of connective tissue covering the backside of the ribs. Some cooks opt to leave it on (or forget it's there), which isn't the end of the world, but your meal will be far more enjoyable if you discard it before cooking. It stays tough when cooked, meaning you're going to be doing a lot of hard chewing and tugging. If that's not bad enough, it acts as a barrier between your spices and the meat, which equals less flavor in the part of the ribs you actually want to eat.

If you've handled ribs before, though, you know that sometimes that membrane — also known as the silver skin — can be stubborn and a bit of a pain to take off. To help you combat a silver membrane that's acting like a jerk, there's a removal technique so simple and effective that it deserves a spot among the top grilling tips for cookout season — because nothing spoils the fun like having to apologize for the meat you're serving. Best of all, it requires no fancy kitchen gadgets. All you really need is a sharp knife and a strong grip.