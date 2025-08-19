The Popular Chicken Chain Restaurant That Became A Go-To Spot For Beer Lovers

If you haven't set foot in a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant yet, you're missing out. The chain has become popular in recent years for its tasty, Nashville-style hot chicken, crinkle fries, gooey mac and cheese, and casual atmosphere. So much so that it exploded from just a single parking lot pop-up in 2017 to over 300 brick-and-mortar stores by 2025.

However, it's not just the good eats bringing in fans. For the above-21 crowd, few things are better than washing down bites of hot chicken with an ice-cold beer. While not all Dave's locations serve alcohol, those that do are helping grow the chain into a haven for beer lovers. That's right — consider Dave's the latest addition to the list of fast-casual restaurants that serve alcohol that's shaking up the industry as a result.

Whether or not you can get a beer comes down to local booze laws, of course, as well as whether or not the franchise owners have decided to make alcoholic drinks part of the party. That said, if you're lucky to live by one of the Dave's locations that does serve beer (and, in some cases, wine), you might find a lineup of domestic favorites or crafty local brews to wash down those fiery tenders and sliders. In one instance, a Dave's location even collaborated with a local home-brewer, Time Flies Brewing Co., for a Pale Ale to serve its customers. And if that's not your thing, you can also follow this easy advice to figure out what beer to pair with your next meal — whether you're sipping in the restaurant or picking up a six-pack on the way home with a to-go order.