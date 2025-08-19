Mix Mustard With This Popular Spicy Paste And You'll Want To Put It On Everything

There are a few ingredients that can make every dish they touch sing. A hint of salt, for example, makes everything taste a bit livelier on the tongue, and helps flavors come together in a supremely pleasing way. That final flourish of finishing salt just makes everything taste better than the sum of its parts. As ironclad a condiment as mustard can be in a similar way, it tends to be rather single-note. So, hang onto your hat, gochujang is here to help you really cut the mustard.

Mix gochujang with mustard, like Dijon or a sweet honey mustard, to create a fresh condiment mash-up that lends an entirely new depth of flavor to just about any dish. If you haven't seen it on restaurant menus as of late, you might be wondering what gochujang is. At its most basic, gochujang is a fermented chili paste that hails from Korea. The lengthy fermentation process required to make it, and ingredients such as rice, soybeans, yeast, salt, and miso paste, deliver an unbelievably complex taste sensation. Rather than hitting hard with spice, thick, vermilion gochujang delivers sweetness, saltiness, and a hint of umami, too. When mixed with mustard, the underlying piquant notes remain, but the overall flavor becomes more punchy and round.