The Reason Ruth's Chris Steak House Steaks Are So Much Better Than Homemade

Devouring a sizzling steak drenched in butter at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is a pretty special experience. And as you pop another bite of meat into your mouth you may wonder why the steak you cook at home doesn't quite match up. There are a few reasons for this, with one being the unique way this restaurant chain cooks its steak. Ruth Fertel, the Ruth in Ruth's Chris, isn't just a savvy restaurateur who took a small New Orleans steakhouse with a strange name and grew the business to more than 150 locations worldwide, she also holds degrees in chemistry and physics.

In 1967, two years after opening her restaurant, Fertel patented and manufactured an infrared broiler capable of reaching 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit to quickly and evenly cook steaks and lock in the juices. It's still in use today at every one of the company's locations. The high heat perfectly sears the meat, producing a fast Maillard reaction that gives the steak a delicious caramelized crust without overcooking it. The Maillard reaction produces chemical changes in the meat's sugars and proteins, creating umami-rich flavors. This is also the reason meat changes color as it's cooked. Most home kitchen broilers can only reach 550 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you'll never be able to achieve the cooking temperature Ruth's Chris uses.