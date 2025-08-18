This Is Where All That Leftover Food Goes When The Pioneer Woman Finishes Filming

Filming a cooking show is no easy task. As someone who's done it before, I can attest that it's full of long days, tired feet, and way too much leftover food. Celebrity chef Ree Drummond knows this scenario all too well, having filmed her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" in her ranch lodge (which you can tour!) since 2011. And when the cameras stop rolling, someone has to eat all that food — it turns out it's usually her family.

Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, have five children. The pair welcomed four kids in the years after their marriage, and their fifth child, Jamar, joined the family in 2018. This means Drummond has plenty of mouths to feed, so her food has plenty of places to go. Drummond revealed on her blog in 2020 that her kids and husband eat the leftover food. And if it's too much even for her family to enjoy, she turns to others: her hard-working crew. " If my family doesn't finish it off, the crew definitely will," Drummond said.