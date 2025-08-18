This Is Where All That Leftover Food Goes When The Pioneer Woman Finishes Filming
Filming a cooking show is no easy task. As someone who's done it before, I can attest that it's full of long days, tired feet, and way too much leftover food. Celebrity chef Ree Drummond knows this scenario all too well, having filmed her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" in her ranch lodge (which you can tour!) since 2011. And when the cameras stop rolling, someone has to eat all that food — it turns out it's usually her family.
Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, have five children. The pair welcomed four kids in the years after their marriage, and their fifth child, Jamar, joined the family in 2018. This means Drummond has plenty of mouths to feed, so her food has plenty of places to go. Drummond revealed on her blog in 2020 that her kids and husband eat the leftover food. And if it's too much even for her family to enjoy, she turns to others: her hard-working crew. " If my family doesn't finish it off, the crew definitely will," Drummond said.
Drummond likely has tons of leftover food
Ree Drummond usually films around four recipes per episode (like her favorite lobster mac and cheese), and cooking shows don't often just film one episode per day. Depending on the length and complexity of each recipe and theme, multiple episodes can be shot in one lengthy filming day. With that said, there could be times when Drummond has anywhere from 12 to 16 leftover recipes — and maybe some she regrets making — to dole out to those around her. But as of 2025, all of Drummond's kids are out of the house, with Alex and Paige both married, and Bryce, Todd, and Jamar all in college.
That's likely where Drummond's crew steps in. While the kids are still home often to visit, they aren't around every time Drummond films an episode, which fans know just from watching. With that said, Drummond has mentioned she has a film crew of between 15 and 20 people, so it seems she will never have to worry about having more leftovers than she knows what to do with.