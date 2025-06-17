The Cheesy Recipe That Was Ree Drummond's Favorite To Film For Food Network
From her 39 seasons and counting on Food Network, Ree Drummond has shared a number of delicious recipes over the years. In her memoir, "Frontier Follies," she explains that her favorite recipe from the show is her famous lobster mac and cheese. While this may not be Drummond's favorite comfort food, it is a meal that she mentions is both flavorful and cheesy. Her lobster mac and cheese recipe requires some effort, but the end result will guarantee you a delicious, decadent meal.
Lobster mac and cheese has been around for quite some time and has seen many variations. After all, lobster is the perfect ingredient to upgrade your mac and cheese, as it will add a nice texture along with a buttery flavor to the dish. This recipe can be adjusted to your liking, but if you've never made it before, Drummond offers in-depth instructions on her website to master this mac and cheese.
How to make Ree Drummond's lobster mac and cheese
You don't have to be an experienced chef like Ree Drummond to make this lobster mac and cheese delectable. In her recipe, she uses three 4-ounce lobster tails, which she cooks and seasons with lots of butter. For cheeses, Drummond recommends using Parmesan, white cheddar, fontina, and goat, as these cheeses melt well together to create that gooey consistency. The typical pasta shape for lobster mac and cheese is cavatappi, but this is not mandatory.
When it comes to putting together the cheese sauce, Drummond adds sherry to the pan first to deglaze after cooking the lobster, which will help enhance the flavor. Adding in the remaining ingredients along with the cheeses takes patience and plenty of whisking, as you want to create the perfect creamy texture. Messing up the roux can make your mac and cheese greasy, which could ruin the whole dish. Once the sauce is ready to be mixed with the pasta and lobster, you can pour it into a baking dish and add your toppings. Drummond sprinkles a mixture of panko bread crumbs, Parmesan, parsley, and butter on top, but you can adjust this to your liking. Once bubbling and browned after a little time in the oven, you'll have just finished making lobster mac and cheese that meets the Pioneer Woman's approval.