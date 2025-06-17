The Cheesy Recipe That Was Ree Drummond's Favorite To Film For Food Network

You don't have to be an experienced chef like Ree Drummond to make this lobster mac and cheese delectable. In her recipe, she uses three 4-ounce lobster tails, which she cooks and seasons with lots of butter. For cheeses, Drummond recommends using Parmesan, white cheddar, fontina, and goat, as these cheeses melt well together to create that gooey consistency. The typical pasta shape for lobster mac and cheese is cavatappi, but this is not mandatory.

When it comes to putting together the cheese sauce, Drummond adds sherry to the pan first to deglaze after cooking the lobster, which will help enhance the flavor. Adding in the remaining ingredients along with the cheeses takes patience and plenty of whisking, as you want to create the perfect creamy texture. Messing up the roux can make your mac and cheese greasy, which could ruin the whole dish. Once the sauce is ready to be mixed with the pasta and lobster, you can pour it into a baking dish and add your toppings. Drummond sprinkles a mixture of panko bread crumbs, Parmesan, parsley, and butter on top, but you can adjust this to your liking. Once bubbling and browned after a little time in the oven, you'll have just finished making lobster mac and cheese that meets the Pioneer Woman's approval.