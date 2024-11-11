The One Dish Ree Drummond Regrets Making On The Pioneer Woman

The reviews on the official Food Network website tell a different story, revealing a number of positive comments pertaining to the pizza's unique flavor and overall deliciousness. A video for the recipe also received more than 2,000 likes on Facebook (though it definitely had some less positive reactions, too). All of this to say Ree Drummond's "least-favorite recipe" isn't quite the disaster she thinks it is.

However, she was right about one thing: any suggested improvements seem largely centered around the pizza's appearance — namely, the size of the chicken strips. For example, chopping them up into smaller pieces as a way of making the pizza easier to eat (not to mention a whole lot less awkward to cut!). Another way to avoid this problem would be to shred the chicken — you could even use slow cooker pulled pork or chicken as a fun and tasty alternative.

The flavor profile of this pizza seems bang on, but if you like the idea of elevating things just a little, consider using one or more homemade components. An obvious place to start is by whipping up a batch of pizza dough. You could use one of Drummond's own pizza crust recipes to really double down on The Pioneer Woman theme, or you could opt for an easy two-ingredient yogurt pizza dough. Other ideas include making your own barbecue sauce or using a different kind of slaw. However you decide to make it, you won't know whether to give Drummond's fried chicken pizza a solid thumbs up or thumbs down without actually trying it.