Here's Why It's Especially Important In Seattle To Choose Takeout Over Delivery If You're Dining On A Budget

Ordering food delivery is a convenient splurge on busy days when it's not feasible to cook or grab takeout. But if you live in Seattle? You should think twice before ordering food delivery — it's a borderline luxury now. Over the past year, delivery app prices in the city have skyrocketed, making Seattle the most expensive market in the country for getting meals dropped at your door, per DoorDash. New regulatory changes and app surcharges have now made the cost of convenience impractical.

The sharp price increase for food delivery prices is due to Seattle's PayUp law, enacted in January 2024. It requires gig delivery drivers to earn an hourly minimum that covers time, mileage, and benefits; this sets the minimum to $26.40 per hour. To offset these labor costs, delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats have added new fees, such as a nearly $5 regulatory response charge, specific to the city of Seattle. This comes on top of existing taxes, service, and delivery fees.

What does that mean for you if you want to order a comforting meal without leaving the house? The added charges now might look like an extra 10% to 50% (even 100% in some instances) depending on current demand and other factors — and this is before tip! If you're on a budget, you might turn to fast food — but a relatively cheap meal doesn't mean a cheaper delivery. This could result in a $10 meal doubling in price if ordered for delivery, simply based on all of the charges. And if you've ordered one of the foods that don't fare well being transported, you'll end up doubly disappointed.