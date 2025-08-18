Here's Why It's Especially Important In Seattle To Choose Takeout Over Delivery If You're Dining On A Budget
Ordering food delivery is a convenient splurge on busy days when it's not feasible to cook or grab takeout. But if you live in Seattle? You should think twice before ordering food delivery — it's a borderline luxury now. Over the past year, delivery app prices in the city have skyrocketed, making Seattle the most expensive market in the country for getting meals dropped at your door, per DoorDash. New regulatory changes and app surcharges have now made the cost of convenience impractical.
The sharp price increase for food delivery prices is due to Seattle's PayUp law, enacted in January 2024. It requires gig delivery drivers to earn an hourly minimum that covers time, mileage, and benefits; this sets the minimum to $26.40 per hour. To offset these labor costs, delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats have added new fees, such as a nearly $5 regulatory response charge, specific to the city of Seattle. This comes on top of existing taxes, service, and delivery fees.
What does that mean for you if you want to order a comforting meal without leaving the house? The added charges now might look like an extra 10% to 50% (even 100% in some instances) depending on current demand and other factors — and this is before tip! If you're on a budget, you might turn to fast food — but a relatively cheap meal doesn't mean a cheaper delivery. This could result in a $10 meal doubling in price if ordered for delivery, simply based on all of the charges. And if you've ordered one of the foods that don't fare well being transported, you'll end up doubly disappointed.
Seattle delivery prices impact customers and restaurants
As the name indicates, the law was intended to support gig workers, "paying up" fair wages and compensating for costs often not factored into their pay. While this seems to be a positive, there's a downside: It has hit restaurants hard. Some restaurants in the region have seen delivery orders drop because customers are simply not able to afford food deliveries. Ironically, according to DoorDash, this has also led to fewer delivery opportunities for the drivers and longer wait times in-between deliveries.
If you're on a budget and looking to save money, your best bet is to skip delivery altogether. Even if you are happy to pay more to delivery drivers, sometimes it's just not financially feasible to be forking over an extra $10 to $20. Picking up your order directly from the restaurant or choosing to dine in eliminates the additional service and regulatory fees. There are a ton of amazing restaurants to eat at in Seattle, so it's worth stopping in — you'll also support the restaurant business more directly, as this will help avoid the commission fees that delivery apps often charge establishments.
Food delivery in Seattle is still possible, but it's no longer the casual convenience it previously was. So for the sake of your wallet and your local restaurants, it's often better to grab your meal in person for takeaway or stay and enjoy it fresh from the kitchen.