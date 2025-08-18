How To Transform A Watermelon Into The Perfect DIY Party Keg

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drinking from a watermelon keg sounds like something straight out of a themed party or an unattainable Pinterest board, but turning the fruit into a drink dispenser actually couldn't be easier. First, start by picking out as big and beautiful a watermelon as you can find at the store. Ideally, choose one that has a good shape and isn't too rounded on either the top or bottom so it won't roll around too much, but regardless you can help keep it in place by slicing a little layer off the bottom for it to stand on. From there, slice into it a few inches off the top to remove it like a lid and scoop out all the flesh and seeds. Keep going until you're left with a fully hollow melon. Think about carving a pumpkin, only wetter, and you have the idea.

Once your melon has been fully hollowed out, use a knife to drive a hole into the lower end of it near the base and push in a keg tap, like Dbgogo's drink faucet. Make sure you twist it in tight to avoid leaking. And that's it — now you get to fill your DIY watermelon keg and enjoy. For an easy three-ingredient watermelon lemonade that tastes like summer, blend the watermelon you've scooped out with lemon and sugar (or if it's an adult party, splash some vodka into it as well). And just like that, you have a watermelon keg that's bringing the refreshments and serving as a party centerpiece all at the same time.