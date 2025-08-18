How To Transform A Watermelon Into The Perfect DIY Party Keg
Drinking from a watermelon keg sounds like something straight out of a themed party or an unattainable Pinterest board, but turning the fruit into a drink dispenser actually couldn't be easier. First, start by picking out as big and beautiful a watermelon as you can find at the store. Ideally, choose one that has a good shape and isn't too rounded on either the top or bottom so it won't roll around too much, but regardless you can help keep it in place by slicing a little layer off the bottom for it to stand on. From there, slice into it a few inches off the top to remove it like a lid and scoop out all the flesh and seeds. Keep going until you're left with a fully hollow melon. Think about carving a pumpkin, only wetter, and you have the idea.
Once your melon has been fully hollowed out, use a knife to drive a hole into the lower end of it near the base and push in a keg tap, like Dbgogo's drink faucet. Make sure you twist it in tight to avoid leaking. And that's it — now you get to fill your DIY watermelon keg and enjoy. For an easy three-ingredient watermelon lemonade that tastes like summer, blend the watermelon you've scooped out with lemon and sugar (or if it's an adult party, splash some vodka into it as well). And just like that, you have a watermelon keg that's bringing the refreshments and serving as a party centerpiece all at the same time.
Filling and flavoring like a watermelon pro
Once your watermelon has been hollowed out, that's when things can actually get interesting ... because what are you putting in it? The options are endless. Perhaps you'd like to keep it breezy with a watermelon shandy, which is fizzy and fruity and perfect for anyone who thinks they aren't much of a beer person but still keeps the beer people happy too. Or if you're looking for something a little stronger, mix watermelon juice with tequila for a watermelon paloma cocktail. In this gorgeous drink, the melon's sweetness will work to smooth out the tequila's bite, making it almost dangerously smooth to drink. And if you want to be even fancier, toss in fresh mint or basil for a refreshing, herby twist, just give them a light muddle first (nobody wants a whole leaf floating in their drink). Keep some ice at the ready next to your watermelon keg so people can add it to their own glasses when they pour, that way the keg's contents won't get watered down over time.
And no, this DIY watermelon keg won't last forever, in fact it'll be ready for the compost heap by the party's end. But for one afternoon BBQ, pool hang, or birthday party, it's both a practical drink dispenser and a real conversation starter. It'll certainly get everyone talking, and drinking.