Here's How Long Homemade Corn Stock Will Last You

When it comes to summertime classics, corn is high up on the list of produce that deserves to shine on the plate. Not only can the juicy kernels be enjoyed on their own or in a variety of vibrant dishes, but they can also come in handy to whip up a flavorsome stock. Chances are that you went a tad overboard, having been inspired by all the summer corn recipes and stocked up on the season's bounty. If that sounds like you, make an aromatic corn stock that will infuse every bite of your dish with a delicate sweetness. Just be sure to store the stock properly in airtight containers once the strained stock has completely cooled. In the fridge, the stock will last up to a week, but if you know you'll be craving the taste of summer in the colder seasons, you can always freeze some batches of corn stock.

There's no rule that mandates only fresh corn be used to make a flavor-packed foundation, be it for a luxurious risotto or a rich broth for soup. Using up leftover scraps of veggies — that would have otherwise been discarded — to make a stock is an excellent way to tackle food waste while ensuring that every ounce of flavor in the produce gets infused into your recipes. If you've got plenty of corn cobs from your backyard barbecue, don't throw them away — use them to make a lovely, golden stock. It's not just the cobs that can be put to use, either. Even the fibrous husks are armed with untapped flavor potential that can take your corn-based soups to a whole different level of delicious.